Minecraft 1.16.221 Download: Here's How To Get The Latest Update Of The Game

Minecraft is one of the most played games by players all over the globe. This could be because of the sandbox type of real-world simulation game the makers have created and also the constant updates the game gets to keep the players engrossed. Recently, makers have released a new Minecraft 1.16.221 update that has taken over the gaming community. Read more.

How to download Minecraft latest edition

Because of the release of this update, the players have constantly been trying to search for ways to get the Minecraft 1.16.221 download on their systems. Downloading this new Minecraft 1.16.221 update is certainly an easy task. All the players need to do is go into the app store of their respective platforms and check if the update has been released for the game or not. Getting the legal Minecraft 1.16.221 download file is certainly recommended other than downloading the third party APK versions for this game.

There might be a number of different bugs and problems that can come in along with these third party updates. Thus going for the legal and original Minecraft 1.16.221 download file released by the makers is certainly important. Apart from this, here is also the list of changes made to the game with the Minecraft 1.16.220 update.

General changes made to the game (Patch Notes taken from Minecraft’s official website)

Sign Text is no longer invisible on older worlds (MCPE-119628)

Ink Sacs and Dyes now make sounds when used on signs (MCPE-117944)

Selecting the featured offer on Profile Screen will properly redirect user to complete list of featured offers

Fixed non-guest split-screen players' lost data on Xbox (MCPE-55815)

Made the sign-in buttons text fit the button in Portuguese-BR

Use lighter color for text in Storage menu on Settings screen

Fixed an issue where button textures were scaled wrong when applying Resource Packs

Enabled navigating to the back button using only keyboard in some screens where it was not possible

Fixed a bug where switching between profile causes all other previewed profiles to be overridden by the initial one

/clear command will apply the correct "data" argument for the sapling item (MCPE-117889)

/clear command will no longer remove an additional item from player's off-hand slot (MCPE-116857)

Fixed a bug where if the view bobbing setting was disabled the player's hand would still bob (MCPE-79380)

Fixed HudCursor not rendering inverted colors (MCPE-58826)

Piston and Sticky Piston are no longer appear black when Outline Selection is disabled (MCPE-53858)

Fixed fog in Nether biomes not rendering properly in some resource packs (MCPE-111680)

Glitchy lines are no longer visible on signs with text (MCPE-110321)

Fixed barrier bug where non full blocks were flashing due to barrier not writing the depth (MCPE-116767)

Non-persistent mobs no longer despawn immediately after loading into the Nether

Drowned will now swing their arm when throwing tridents

Fixed crash when entering a Nether Portal and throwing a Bottle o' Enchanting at the same time (MCPE-114793)

Promo Image Source: Minecraft Twitter