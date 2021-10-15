Last Updated:

Minecraft Live 2021: From New Mobs To Biome Generation, Read What To Expect & More Details

Swedish video game manufacturer Mojang Studios has managed to dominate the video gaming industry with its Minecraft game franchise for a long time.

Mojang Studios has managed to dominate the video gaming industry with its Minecraft game franchise for a long time. With the upcoming Minecraft Live 2021 event, they have triggered new expectations amongst the sandbox game's fans and followers. The YouTube event will encompass important announcements and provide an update regarding new mobs, Minecraft Dungeons, and a lot more. 

What to expect?

According to multiple sources, Minecraft Live 2021 will hold a vote to pick a new mob from existing candidates of 2021-the Glare, the Allay and the Copper Golem. Additionally, gamers can also expect an announcement regarding the arrival of the much-awaited update- the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs, which will in turn introduce new elements like biome generation and ore generation in the game. 

How to watch?

The Minecraft Live will be streamed online on October 16 on the game’s official website and YouTube.  In addendum, fans can also watch the event on social media websites- Facebook and Twitch. The event is set to begin at  9 AM PDT/5 PM BST (9:30 PM IST). Notably, people can not only use their gaming consoles but also other devices like tablets, mobiles and laptops to watch the game. 

Minecraft Dungeons released 

Makers have released a total of two editions of the game, including Minecraft Dungeons Standard Edition and Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition. Only the Ultimate edition is going to be loaded with all previously released DLCs and the extra content brought in with the updates. Minecraft Dungeons Price in India for the Standard edition will be Rs. 1,099 and  Rs. 2,699 for the ultimate editions of the game.

The Ultimate edition will include DLC settings like Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void. Players also have an option to purchase these DLCs individually for a price of Rs. 324. Making the game’s Standard Editions more feasible and convenient for the gamers. Currently, the game is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Windows, Xbox One and Steam. 

