Minecraft Gives Players Option To Craft & Train Dinosaurs In Jurrasic World Theme Park

Minecraft is a type of sandbox video game that has been created by Markus "Notch" Persson. The game is developed by Mojang Studios and was officially released in the year 2011. After the release, the game went super hit and sold around 200 million copies across all platforms. The game is also considered to be the best selling game of all time with over 126 million monthly active users currently.

Minecraft to release a Jurrasic Park dinosaur theme park

Stock the gift shop, double-check the security fences and open the Park gates – Jurassic World DLC is here!



It’s up to you to craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits and go on expeditions! Learn more and become the best Jurassic World manager:



— Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 18, 2020

The makers of Minecraft have now managed to create their own dinosaur theme park inside their game. Reportedly, the dinosaur theme park is going to feature some of the dinosaurs that were featured in the original Universal Pictures’ thriller movies. The marks have brought in about 60 dinosaurs into the game. Some known names amongst those include Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Velociraptor, and they are also available with 21 different skins. Players will also get an option to control a set of vehicles and NPCs that will help the players in solving the disasters in the game. The makers also released a trailer for the same. Watch:

More about Minecraft

The makers recently shared a new update for its users. It is called the Nether update that has been the trending topic amongst the Minecraft community. Since the release, a number of users have been asking some doubts regarding the Nether update. They have been aksing about what new things have been added to the game lately. Well, we have picked up these questions and answered them. Here is all the new addition that has been introduced with the Nether Update.

What new additions are included in Nether update?

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disableChat command line option – when used, receiving and sending online chat is disabled

Added a new disableMultiplayer command line option – when used, the Multiplayer button is disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added the respawn anchor that allows you to set the respawn point in the Nether.

