Minecraft Sonic DLC: Sonic The Hedgehog Is All Set To Arrive In The World Of Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in its category and has been around for a long time. This game has managed to stay on the top by continuously providing substance updates to the game. These updates bring about a whole collection of new content for the players to dive in. Minecraft is receiving an all-new DLC right now, which will introduce Sonic the Hedgehog to the game. Many players wish to learn more about Minecraft Sonic DLC.

Minecraft Sonic DLC

Sonic The Hedgehog is reaching its 30th anniversary, and to commemorate this day, Minecraft has added Sonic to the game. Sonic the Hedgehog is extremely popular, and most players will remember this character for his mind-blowing and insatiable hunger for gold coins. All the iconic parts of the character are being brought to Minecraft.

The game will have an infinite 3D runner and also the famous gold coins will be brought back, but with some Minecraft tweaks to it. The coins will assume a blockier form compared to the original ring form. The players will explore epic levels, they will have the chance to race with their friends, they will have to unlock many hidden secrets, the iconic characters of the previous games will be added and the players will be able to experience Sonic through the Minecraft way in this upcoming Minecraft Update.

How to go in Spectator Mode in Minecraft?

There are 4 main game modes in Minecraft, survival, creative, adventure, and spectator. Many players still don’t understand how to use Spectator Mode in Minecraft properly. It is exclusive to the Java edition of Minecraft, but Bedrock edition users can use this feature by adding mods to the game. The players can access the Spectator Mode in Minecraft as they would access any other game mode. First, they will have to open the chat by pressing ‘T’ on their keyboard. In the chat the players will have to enter the command; ‘/gamemode spectator’ and they will be able to access all possible game mode options. There are certain attributes about Spectator Mode in Minecraft, check them out below:

The players can fly anywhere for any amount of time all over the world.

They cannot interact with any items, and there will be no loot inside chests.

The players will be invisible, can pass through any object in the game seamlessly, and will have x-ray vision.

The players cannot die in spectator mode unless they fall into the void or enter the kill command in chat.

Players will have no HUD, so that will make things a little complicated.

The players can spectate a specific entity or player by getting close to them and clicking the left mouse button. They can cycle through the players by using the number keys. The players will need press shift to return to free mode.

IMAGE: CYBRID101 TWITTER