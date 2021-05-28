Mita Movo Lata In Genshin Impact: Here's More About The Mimi Tomo Event In The Game

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular Gatcha based games of all time currently. With millions of players trying to defeat their opponents in the game, the makers keep adding a lot of new events for their players. They have now added a new Mimi Tomo event that has taken over the gaming community and the players are asking questions about it. So here is all the information about the new Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact here. Read more.

Mita movo lata in Genshin Impact

The players are now asking about the mita movo lata in Genshin Impact lately. This is after the makers introduced the new Mimi Tomo event and the players seem to love it. Mita movo lata in Genshin Impact is basically a term that is going to be asked for from a hilichurl. It is important for the players to reach the Adventure Rank 20. This will make Mimi Tomo see the players and hilichurlian expert, Ella Musk. After that, the players will be required to track down an 'unusual hilichurl'.

They can be found by talking to the strangely talkative creatures in the game. The players will also need to hone up on a new dialect with the help of Ella's Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian. Initially the players will be asked for 'mita movo lata' in exchange for clues. As they progress through the game, they will spot a ‘hungry hilichurl' that will say "Mi muhe mita, mita movo lata". Mita movo lata means 'meat in the water'. The players will need to feed them some fish or crab to get the clue for the rewards.

More about Genshin Impact

The players have recently been trying to find answers to questions like are there any new Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks. This is because the makers of the game have been adding such updates to the game that has gotten its players extremely curious. A popular character named Bhaizu has been rumoured to be added to the game. This Genshin Impact 1.5 leak has been one of the most talked-about topics recently. No official announcements have been made by the makers themselves but there are a number of rumours about the same. Apart from the rumours, there have also been a number of data miners that have confirmed that Baizhu is going to be added to the game. No other details have been released by the makers related to the upcoming changes to the game.

IMAGE: GENSHIN IMPACT TWITTER