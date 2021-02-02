MLB The Show 21: When Can You Pre Order MLB The Show 21?

MLB The Show 20 is a baseball video game by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, based on Major League Baseball (MLB). The fifteenth entry of the MLB: The Show franchise, it was officially released on March 17. Continue reading the article to know when can you pre order mlb the show 21 on Xbox and other platforms.

MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show is scheduled to release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 20. The athlete on the cover is Fernando "El Nino" Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. This PlayStation exclusive franchise is finally going to release for the Xbox platforms for the very first time. Along with this, there will be cross-platform multiplayer functionality so the players on one gaming platform will be able to play against other players from a different platform.

The second feature that will be supported with this edition is known as "cross progression", this will let the players to continue playing the game from a different platform than the one they saved the game on. This applies even if the two consoles are not of the same generation. Other features include "Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty", and being able to play as new Legends.

MLB The Show 21 Pre Order

The standard edition is available right now for order from the Best Buy, PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. The collector's edition is going to be revealed on 3rd February. Here are all the prices in different stores:

Best Buy PS4 Price- $59.99 PS5 Price - $69.99 Xbox One Price - $59.99 Xbox Series X Price - $69.99

PlayStation Store PS4 Price - $59.99 PS5 Price - $69.99

Microsoft Store Xbox One Price - $59.99 Xbox Series X|S Price - $69.99



MLB The Show 21 Preorder Bonus

Customers who choose to preorder a digital copy of the game from the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store will receive the digital items mentioned-below:

PS4 and Xbox One

10 The Show Packs

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

10 The Show Packs

5,000 Stubs

