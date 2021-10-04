Monster Hunt Rise PC Requirements Released: Minimum & Recommended Specs Released By Capcom

Capcom recently gave out its future plans for its popular gaming franchise, Monster Hunter during their showcase on the Tokyo Game Show 2021. Capcom has confirmed the release of Monster Hunter Rise for the PC users during the stream and also gave out the plans to bring in a brand new expansion for its users. Recent updates from the game’s official Steam page confirm that Monster Hunt Rise PC requirements have now been revealed and the users are curious to learn more about it. Here is a list of all the PC requirements released on Monster Hunter Rise’s official website.

Monster Hunter Rise PC System Requirements

Monster Hunt Rise Minimum System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 23 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Low".

Monster Hunt Rise Recommended System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 23 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to “Average”.

More about Monster Huner Rise

Capcom developers recently announced the release of a new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion. Makers claim that this expansion update is going to be the biggest update since the game was released. Other announcements about monster Hunter Rise includes an upcoming collaboration with Ghost n Goblins and Sonic in honour of his 30th anniversary were also made during the showcase. Ghosts n Goblins collaboration is scheduled to release on October 29. According to the game's official steam page, the Monster Hunter Rise PC release date is set as January 12, 2021. More details about the game's PC requirements are supposed to be released soon by Capcom. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles.