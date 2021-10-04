Monster Hunt Rise PC Requirements Released: Minimum & Recommended Specs Released By Capcom

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ @MHinfo_en
Capcom recently gave out its future plans for its popular gaming franchise, Monster Hunter during their showcase on the Tokyo Game Show 2021. Capcom has confirmed the release of Monster Hunter Rise for the PC users during the stream and also gave out the plans to bring in a brand new expansion for its users. Recent updates from the game’s official Steam page confirm that Monster Hunt Rise PC requirements have now been revealed and the users are curious to learn more about it. Here is a list of all the PC requirements released on Monster Hunter Rise’s official website.
Capcom developers recently announced the release of a new Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion. Makers claim that this expansion update is going to be the biggest update since the game was released. Other announcements about monster Hunter Rise includes an upcoming collaboration with Ghost n Goblins and Sonic in honour of his 30th anniversary were also made during the showcase. Ghosts n Goblins collaboration is scheduled to release on October 29. According to the game's official steam page, the Monster Hunter Rise PC release date is set as January 12, 2021. More details about the game's PC requirements are supposed to be released soon by Capcom. Till then, keep an eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles.