Monster Hunter Rise Best Armor: Here's A List Of All Armors In This Game

Monster Hunter Rise has been released and the players seem to love it. But it seems that some of the players are asking a number of questions about the game. To help these players, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into our Monster Hunter Rise guide. Read more.

Monster Hunter Rise best armor

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular action role-playing game, Monster Hunter Rise. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions about Monster Hunter Rise best armor to use and are trying to find more information about the Monster Hunter Rise armor sets. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of armors and weapons to the game that has gotten its players extremely excited for these additions. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions about Monster Hunter Rise best armor. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Monster Hunter Rise.

The players have recently been trying to ask about the best armor sets in the game. Answering this question can be a bit difficult as each armor has its own perks and benefits. For example, some armors can be used for an offensive type of gameplay while on the other hand some armors can be used for defensive type of gameplay. Thus we have managed to list all the armors in the game right here. The best bet for you is to try most of the armors in the game by yourself and see which one suits your type of gameplay. Apart from that, we have also managed to gather some information about the Monster Hunter Rise game right here. Read

Aknosom S

Alloy S

Almudron S

Arzuros S

Baggi S

Barioth S

Basarios S

Bnahabra S

Bishaten S

Bone S

Chainmail S

Ammo/Coatings

Healing/Support

Chrome Metal

Diablos S

Dober

Droth S

Edel S

Gross Harag

Hunter S

Ibushi

Ingot S

Izuchi S

Jaggi Mask S

Jaggi S

Jyura

Kamura S

Khezu S

Leather S

Makluva S

Medium S

Melahoa S

IMitzutsune S

Nargacuga S

Narwa

Pukei S

Radna-Kadaki

Rathalos S

Rathian S

Remobra

Rhopessa S

Shell-Studded S

Sinister

Skull S

Slagtoth

Somnacanth S

Spio S

Vaik S

Volvidon S

Zinogre

More about Monster Hunter RIse

Monster Hunter Rise has been one of the most popular games that has Capcom for Nintendo players. The game also happens to be the sixth mainline installment to the Monster Hunter gaming series and the players seem to love it. The game was released on March 26, 2021 but only for Nintendo users. Currently, the makers are working on releasing a Microsoft Windows version of the game that could be released by 2022. A number of new features have been added to the game including the new animal companion called a palamute. The companion has a number of uses like travelling faster throughout the map or using them into a battle. The game has received a lot of positive reviews not only from the players but the critics too. Here are some of the most popular ratings for Monster Hunter Rise.

Destructoid: 9/10

Game Informer: 7.8/10

IGN: 8/10

Nintendo Life: 9/10

Nintendo World Report: 9/10

Promo Image Source: MHinfo_en Twitter