Monster Hunter Rise Release Time: Learn How To Download It Now

One of the most anticipated games of 2021, Monster Hunter Rise has finally arrived for most of the players on March 26, 2021. The Role-Playing Game developed and published by Capcom is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Instalment wise it is the 6th in the Monster Hunter series after the Monster Hunter: World and many people have been waiting for the game's release. Many have been wondering about Monster Hunter Rise release time, how to download and types of editions. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Monster Hunter Rise release time

For most Nintendo Switch players, the game has already been released. As we all are aware that Monster Hunter Rise will not be released officially in India, the game will follow the 12 AM ET (9:30 AM IST) release time suggested by Nintendo (as it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game). However, many other third-party games may release by 3 AM ET (12:30 PM IST). So, if it is not out by 12 AM ET, then you will be able to download it at 3 AM ET for sure. Are you ready to play Monster Hunter Rise and enjoy the incredible game as soon as it is out? If yes, then follow the below steps to learn how to download the game.

How to download Monster Hunter Rise?

Monster Hunter Rise can be pre-loaded from Nintendo eShop now. However, make sure you have a good internet connection and enough storage. The Monster Hunter Rise download will require 32 GB of memory space.