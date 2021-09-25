Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion Set To Release In 2022: Here's All We Know About It

Capcom recently confirmed their plans to expand the Monster Hunter franchise to more platforms including Nintendo Switch. A Nintendo Switch version of the Monster Hunter Rise was announced during the Nintendo Direct stream and makers also confirmed the welcoming of all the new players. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion is the upcoming update announced by Capcom and it will bring in new additions like an all-new storyline, new monsters, different arenas in the game, gameplay elements, quest rank and many more additions.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion release and features

Capcom released a small teaser to announce the existence of this Monster Hunter Rise Subreak Expansion. It is slated for release in Summer 2022 and will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC. It was shocking to hear about the expansion coming to PC because a Monster Hunter Rise PC version was not released yet. But the well-known Japanese developers also unveiled the development of a PC version which is scheduled to launch by the first half of 2022. Apart from this, no other information has been released by Capcom on the new expansion. But more details about the exact release and gameplay features of this expansion is supposed to be released before the end of 2021.

More about Monster Hunter Rise

Apart from this, Capcom has also managed to keep their plates engrossed in the game with new collaborations like the Monster Hunter Rise x Street Fighter event. The update received a positive response from the game because of its features like playing as Street Fighter's Akuma. Other additions made to the game includes a set of Akuma Hunter Layered Armor which can be obtained as a reward by completing the collaboration event. Several players have also been asking about some tips to get through this game easily. One of the best tips one can get is to choose the perfect weapon according to your gameplay. It can help improve your speed or attacking power. So have a look at this Monster Hunter Rise weapons tier list and choose the best weapon according to your game.