Monster Hunter Rise Village Quests: List Of All The Quests Available In The Game

Monster Hunter Rise village quests has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. So we have managed to gather all information about it. Read

Monster Hunter Rise has been released and the players seem to love it. But it seems that some of the players are asking a number of questions about the game. To help these players, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into our Monster Hunter Rise guide. 

Monster Hunter Rise village quests list

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular action role-playing game, Monster Hunter Rise. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions related to Monster Hunter Rise village quests multiplayer. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of quests and challenges to the game that has gotten its players extremely curious. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions related to Monster Hunter Rise village quests multiplayer. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Monster Hunter Rise. 

  • Help With Maintenance
  • Unpious Peons
  • Fungal Frustrations
  • Roly-poly Lanterns
  • Hmm, Not So Tasty...
  • Case of the Creepy Crawlies
  • Rabid Rabbit
  • Out Cold
  • A Frosty Paradise
  • Plump and Juicy
  • Grizzly Glutton
  • Supply Run
  • Ladies of the Lake
  • A Breath of the Past
  • A Sandy Cabal
  • The Cactus Diet
  • Faceless Foe
  • Spongy Oasis
  • Obnoxious Lord, Noxious Monster
  • Fightin' Dirty
  • Walking on Eggshells
  • Can't Stomach the Thought
  • Third Wheel
  • The Best Quest
  • So Hot, It Melts Iron
  • Deliver the Liver
  • A Poisonous Project
  • Getting Back the Groceries
  • Off Your Rocker
  • A Song of Red and Fire
  • Streaking Shadow
  • The Queen's Procession
  • Raging White-out
  • Infernal Lacrimosa
  • Nosey Nuisances
  • The Hottest Around
  • BZZZZZ or ZZZZzzzz
  • The Secret Ingredient
  • Rathalos Alert!
  • Waltzing by Moonlight
  • Nocturnal Tracker
  • Electrifying Epiphany
  • Wind Speed Wyvern

More about Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has been one of the most popular games that has Capcom for Nintendo players. The game also happens to be the sixth mainline installment to the Monster Hunter gaming series and the players seem to love it. The game was released on March 26, 2021 but only for Nintendo users. Currently, the makers are working on releasing a Microsoft Windows version of the game that could be released by 2022. A number of new features have been added to the game including the new animal companion called a palamute. The companion has a number of uses like travelling faster throughout the map or using them into a battle. The game has received a lot of positive reviews not only from the players but the critics too. Here are some of the most popular ratings for Monster Hunter Rise. 

  • Destructoid: 9/10
  • Game Informer: 7.8/10
  • IGN: 8/10
  • Nintendo Life: 9/10
  • Nintendo World Report: 9/10

