Monster Hunter Rise Village Quests: List Of All The Quests Available In The Game

Monster Hunter Rise village quests list

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular action role-playing game, Monster Hunter Rise. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions related to Monster Hunter Rise village quests multiplayer. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of quests and challenges to the game that has gotten its players extremely curious. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions related to Monster Hunter Rise village quests multiplayer. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Monster Hunter Rise.

Help With Maintenance

Unpious Peons

Fungal Frustrations

Roly-poly Lanterns

Hmm, Not So Tasty...

Case of the Creepy Crawlies

Rabid Rabbit

Out Cold

A Frosty Paradise

Plump and Juicy

Grizzly Glutton

Supply Run

Ladies of the Lake

A Breath of the Past

A Sandy Cabal

The Cactus Diet

Faceless Foe

Spongy Oasis

Obnoxious Lord, Noxious Monster

Fightin' Dirty

Walking on Eggshells

Can't Stomach the Thought

Third Wheel

The Best Quest

So Hot, It Melts Iron

Deliver the Liver

A Poisonous Project

Getting Back the Groceries

Off Your Rocker

A Song of Red and Fire

Streaking Shadow

The Queen's Procession

Raging White-out

Infernal Lacrimosa

Nosey Nuisances

The Hottest Around

BZZZZZ or ZZZZzzzz

The Secret Ingredient

Rathalos Alert!

Waltzing by Moonlight

Nocturnal Tracker

Electrifying Epiphany

Wind Speed Wyvern

More about Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has been one of the most popular games that has Capcom for Nintendo players. The game also happens to be the sixth mainline installment to the Monster Hunter gaming series and the players seem to love it. The game was released on March 26, 2021 but only for Nintendo users. Currently, the makers are working on releasing a Microsoft Windows version of the game that could be released by 2022. A number of new features have been added to the game including the new animal companion called a palamute. The companion has a number of uses like travelling faster throughout the map or using them into a battle. The game has received a lot of positive reviews not only from the players but the critics too. Here are some of the most popular ratings for Monster Hunter Rise.

Destructoid: 9/10

Game Informer: 7.8/10

IGN: 8/10

Nintendo Life: 9/10

Nintendo World Report: 9/10

Promo Image Source: MHinfo_en Twitter