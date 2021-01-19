Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List: Checkout The Entire Tier List For Weapons

Monster Hunter Rise is an upcoming action role-playing video game in the Monster Hunter series, developed and produced by Capcom for the Nintendo Switch. It is the sixth mainline game and will be released on March 26, 2021. The game is available in Single-player video game mode and Multiplayer video game mode. Continue reading to check out the weapon tier list and new monsters in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise New Monsters

Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List

S Tier Weapon Evaluation Great Sword・Top class in delivering quick blows ・Excellent performance when enhanced ・Simple to use Long Sword・Powerful and versatile ・High degree of compatibility with new abilities ・Delivers abundant counterattacks that can win a close battle Hunting Horn・Changes into a weapon that can fight powerfully even on its own ・Better useability compared to previous games ・Great for multiplayer gameplay due to its high performance

A Tier Weapon Evaluation Dual Blades・Top class mobility ・Excellent with instantaneous attacks ・Improved defence with Shrouded Vault Hammer・Deals heavy damage with its blows ・Powerful 2 Silkbind Attacks ・Can do simultaneous attacks depending on the situation Switch Axe・High immunity to flinching or being knocked back with Invincible Gambit ・Powerful Element Discharge ability ・Foreseen to get easier to use with improved skills Light Bowgun・Able to fight like in MH Iceborne ・High mobility ・Ability to shoot powerful diffusion bullets Heavy Bowgun・Each shot is powerful ・Ability to defend and deal blows simultaneously ・Ability to do counter actions

B Tier Weapon Evaluation Sword and Shield・Top class mobility ・Powerful contrary to appearance ・Usage is complicated and needs practice Lance・Has best guard function among all weapons ・Increased power and mobility with new actions ・Skills needed to maximize attack power Charge Blade・Easier to knock over foes with a new shape ・Counter Peak Performance skill increases speed ・Still quite difficult to move around Gun Lance・Has both artillery and spear attack ・Good Wirebug compatibility ・Need prior knowledge of artillery

C Tier Weapon Evaluation Insect Glaive・Ability to fly regardless of Wirebug ・Few uses for new abilities ・Unable to use Descending Thrust from MHW Bow・Unavailability of Quick Shot is disappointing ・Stamina takes a while to recover ・Attacking power is low



