Monster Hunter Rise X Street Fighter Trailer Released: Playable Characters, Weapons Out

Capcom has managed to gain a lot of attention for announcing their collaboration with the popular Street Fighter gaming franchise. This is a great way to attract more players to the platform. Developers have managed to incorporate an iconic Street Fighter called Akuma and also his cosmetic layered armour in the game. Capcom is planning to host a special event for this collaboration. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are trying to learn more about this Monster Hunter Rise x Street Fighter collab event. Here is all the information on the internet about the Monster Hunter Rise and Street Fighter crossover. Read more.

Monster Hunter Rise x Street Fighter collab event

It is not surprising to see Capcom join hands with other leading game series in the industry. They have also released a release trailer for the Monster Hunter Rise x Street Fighter collab event, which will be released on August 27, 2021. The makers have already brought in two different game collaborations before the Street Fighter. Third collaboration, allowing us to play as Street Fighter's Akuma. The collaboration event will also feature a set of Akuma Hunter Layered Armor which can be obtained as a reward by completing a new quest in the game. Nothing more has been released about this collaboration. It would be suitable to wait for the event to take place for any more updates on this latest collaboration.

More about Monster Hunter Rise

The game revolves around the concept of hunting monsters in the massive open world that has been created by Capcom. According to the players, the game favours two weapons including the Long Sword and the Hunting Horn. These two can be considered as the strongest weapons to use in the game. Using high powered weapons will make it easier for you to hunt dangerous monsters in the game. Apart from that, here is also a list of the Monster Hunter Rise weapons tier list that can be used as a reference to beat the game. Read more to know about Monster Hunter Rise weapons.

S Tier: Long Sword, Hunting Horn

A Tier: Great Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, Switch Axe, Gun Lance and Insect Glaive

B Tier: Heavy Bowgun, Dual Blades and Bow

C Tier: Sword & Shield, Charge Blade and Lance

IMAGE: NBELLION TWITTER