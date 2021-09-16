Motorola E20 Launched For European Markets: Check India Release, Price And Specs

Motorola has been trying to make their mark in the global mobile industry with their new Android integrated smartphones. The American tech giant recently launched their budget-friendly Moto E20 smartphones for the European markets. Some prominent features of the phone include an Android 11 Go, a large 6.5-inch display and a 13-megapixel primary camera. India happens to be a huge market for all the pocket-friendly smartphones, but Motorola has not announced anything about the Motorola E20 release date in India. Apart from this, Motorola has also released a full specification list of their new smartphone on the internet.

Motorola E20 Specifications

Motorola E20 Specifications seem a bit exciting because of their affordable price. The phone is loaded with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display, 1600 x 720 resolution support with a waterdrop notch and 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone’s camera set is made up of a 13-megapixel primary lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 5- megapixel selfie camera of the phone is accommodated under the waterdrop notch. The phone’s processing power is covered by an Unisoc T606 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage with an option to use a microSD card to expand the memory. Moto E20 is going to be loaded with a 4000mAh battery supporting 10W fast charging.

Our thinnest 5G phone ever goes big on features, not on size. #motorolaedge20 #findyouredge pic.twitter.com/opbIezMZbE — Motorola (@Moto) September 12, 2021

Motorola E20 price and availability

Currently, the Moto E20 is only available for purchase in Europe at a price of 999 Brazilian Real. The expected Motorola E20 price in India could be in the range of Rs.10,000-15,000 for the 2GB and 32GB variants. The phone has just been launched for the European market and they are supposed to go on sale by October. Industry experts suggest that Motorola would not pass up the opportunity to release this Moto E20 to the Indian markets.

Apart from the flagship phones, Motorola has been present in the Indian budget-friendly phone category with their Moto G10, Moto G9 Power, Moto E7 and more. So more information about the Moto E20 release date in India is expected to release soon. Keep track of any updates on Motorola's official social media handles.