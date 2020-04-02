'Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord' Out Now! Facing Crashes While Download? Check How To Fix

The much-awaited Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord is out now and players have started downloading the new game already. But, some of the gamers are reporting hiccups like Bannerlord crashing problems, black screen, failure to start the process, no audio, and many other errors. If you are facing similar problems while downloading and loading the game, here is what you must try to fix the problems at your end.

Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord crashing on launch

Many players are facing problems while launching Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord on their PC. One of the few reasons could be that the PC is unable to meet the minimum system requirements to run the game. If your PC is unable to handle the game, the only way to fix it is by changing the hardware of your computer or laptop. But, if it can run the game, all you need to do is run the game as an administrator. Sometimes, even antivirus software cause problems in launching the game, so to fix this issue, try disabling it temporarily to check if it solves the launch error. And, if the problem continues, uninstall the Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord, then re-install it and check to see if you can launch the game.

GPU device instance has been suspended

If your game crashes at the menu giving the following error: “d3d_device_context_-> Map at rglGPU_device::lock_texture Failed! The GPU device instance has been suspended. Use GetDeviceRemovedReason to determine the appropriate action.” This error can be fixed by trying to avoid GPU overclocking. If you are playing the Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord while your GPU is factory overclocked, then change it to the default clock speeds and the error should be fixed.

However, if you have not overclocked your GPU, then the reason can be that your GPU is not capable of handling the game properly. So, to fix the issue, lock your FPS to reduce the load on the GPU. Go to your game settings and adjust the Max Frame Rate to stop the Bannerlord freezing problem at the main menu.

Unable to initialise Steam API

You can fix the 'Unable to initialize Steam API' problem of Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord by running both Steam and the game as an administrator. To fix the Bannerlord freezing problems, Go to Windows Security > Firewall%Network Protection > Allow an app through a firewall. Now, relaunch the game and check if you are facing the error.

Missing “MSVCP140.dll” Files of Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord

Such errors to any game occur because your Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables are not up-to-date. To fix such problems, just download the Visual C++ Redistributables and install them. Doing this will automatically update the file.

Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord Black Screen Fix

Many players are reporting that Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord sound keeps playing while the screen is completely black. Such issues mostly occur because the game’s resolution is higher than the monitor’s default resolution. To fix the black screen issue, press “ALT + Enter” and the game will run in the windowed mode. Now, go to the 'Settings' and change the game’s resolution to the default resolution which will help you run the game in the fullscreen mode without any problems.

