MSI Launches Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Laptop: Learn About Its Price, Features And More

MSI launches Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF laptops and the users are curious about them. So we have listed all the information about the laptops here.

Sahil Mirani
MSI

IMAGE: MSI.COM


The community has now seen a rise in the release of new gaming laptops. This is mostly because all the leading tech companies like Lenovo, HP and Asus are coming out with new generations of gaming laptops for their users. Similarly, MSI has now launched a total of three new gaming laptop series for the Indian market. This has now become one of the most searched topics because users are curious to know about MSI Gaming laptops price and release date. To help them, here is all the information on the internet about the new MSI gaming laptops. Read more to know about  MSI Gaming laptops specifications and release date.

MSI Gaming laptops series announced

The makers have launched their MSI GP Leopard, MSI Pulse GL, and MSI Katana GF gaming laptop series for Indian users. They have also confirmed the specifications that are going to be used in these laptops. Before judging the laptop with its price, keep in mind that the company has focused on bringing in some powerful processors and GPUs for the best gaming experience. Features like 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 3070 GPU are going to be the main selling points of the laptop. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the MSI laptop specifications. Keep in mind that all three MSI gaming laptop series have two models. These models have the same specifications, just the screen size is different. Read more about MSI gaming laptops. 

MSI Gaming Laptops Specifications

MSI GP Leopard

  • GP76 Leopard 11UG Screen: 17.3-inch full-HD, 240Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB coverage
  • GP76 Leopard 11UG Price: Rs. 2,01,990
  • GP66 Leopard 11UG Screen: 15.6-inch display,  240Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB coverage
  • GP66 Leopard 11UG Price: Rs. 1,95,990.
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU 
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 
  • 8GB GDDR6 VRAM expandable upto 64GB DDR4 RAM 

MSI Pulse GL

  • Pulse GL76 Screen: 17-3-inch full-HD, 144Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB coverage
  • Pulse GL76 Price: Rs. 1,45,990 
  • Pulse GL66 Screen: 15.6-inch display,  240Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB coverage
  • Pulse GL66 Price: Rs. 1,39,990
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU 
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 
  • 8GB GDDR6 VRAM expandable upto 64GB DDR4 RAM 

MSI Katana GF 

  • GF76 Screen: 17-3-inch full-HD, 144Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB coverage
  • GF76 Price: Rs. 1,11,990 
  • GF66 Screen: 15.6-inch display,  240Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB coverage
  • GF66 Price: Rs. 95,990
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or 3060 laptop GPU 
  • 8GB GDDR6 VRAM expandable upto 64GB DDR4 RAM 

