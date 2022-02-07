Munchlax Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to find, how to catch the rare Pokemon?

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, Munchlax is one of the most difficult Pokemons to catch. This is because of its rare spawning rate. Not only in Pokemon Legends Arceus but in previous Pokemons titles as well, Munchlax was known for its single-digit spawn rate. However, once a player captures the Pokemon, they can then evolve it into Snorlax. Before knowing where to find Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus, players should know that it might take several tries before they actually find the Pokemon.

Where to find Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, Munchlax spawns in the Obsidian Fieldlands. The second place where Munchlax spawns is the Snowfall Hot Spring in Alabaster Incelands. Although, it is not necessary that players will find the Pokemon in their first attempt. Being persistent in finding a rare Pokemon in the game is the key. However, lucky players can add the Pokemon to their team very early in the game, as the Heights Camp opens.

How to catch Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

As mentioned earlier, players have to go into the Heights Camp as soon as it opens. Then they need to head east and jump to the side of rocks with their Wyrdeer mount. By now, players should be in the western region of Deertrack Heights. More often than not, the rare Pokemon Munchlax is found here. However, if the Pokemon does not appear here even after roaming for a while, players should go back to the Jublife Village and load again to reset the spawns on the map.

The method might sound tiring, but it is the players best shot at getting Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus. When a player comes across a Munchlax, they should not make any sudden moves. Instead, they should crouch up to the Pokemon and use a Stealth Spray to surprise it and get it with a Great Ball or a better ball which increases the catching chances. That is it. If players follow all the steps given here with sincerity, they must find a Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Stay tuned for more Pokemon related updates and other game news.

Image: @KawaiiLis/Twitter