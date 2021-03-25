Munna Bhai Monthly Income, Free Fire Stats, ID And More About The Popular Gamer

Free Fire has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games since PUBG Mobile was banned from the Indian servers. A number of gaming streamers have managed to gain popularity by playing this game and the viewers have been asking questions related to the gamers recently. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about these gamers. Read more

Munna Bhai Youtube

Munna Bhai Gaming is a popular Indian gamer known for his Free Fire streams. The gamer is good friends with the Raistar and a number of other gamers and has also been releasing a number of videos on his Youtube channel with the same. He is also known to be one of the most trending Free Fire gamers with a subscriber count of over one million on his Youtube channel. He has been streaming since 2019 and has gained millions of subscribers since then. Apart from this players have also been asking about his monthly income. So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about it.

Munna Bhai Monthly Income

Munna Bhai Gaming Youtube channel has a total view count of over 122,353,97 views for all the videos that have been uploaded. The gamer managed to get the maximum of his earnings by doing his popular Free Fire live streams where the audience supports him by giving superchats. Sponsors and other ways of income also need to be considered before going over it his net worth. According to the socialblade website, Munna Bhai's monthly income is somewhere around $2.5K - $40.2K. Munna Bhai net worth cannot be estimated as not a lot of information has been released about the same.

Munna Bhai stats

Apart from this, the users also want to know about Munna Bhai ID and Munna Bhai Gaming stats. This helps them to know how exactly the gamer has been performing in the various game modes he has been playing. According to a story by prepareexams website, the gamer has played a total of 9472 squad matches and has won 2758 matches. This makes his win rate 29.11%. He also has 33910 kills, which takes his kill-death ratio to 5.05. Apart from that, we have also managed to get his stats for duo and solo matches right here. Read more about his stats.

Duo stats

Games : 2352

Wins: 563

Win Percent: 23.93

Kills: 8492

K/D ratio: 4.75

Solo stats

Games : 3581

Win percentage: 25.63

Wins: 918

Kills: 15552

K/D ratio: 5.84

Munna Bhai Face and Logo

Apart from that the users also want to know about Munna Bhai logo and Munna Bhai face. Till now his identity has not been revealed yet but it is estimated that the gamers might do it after gaining more popularity. Apart from that, Munna Bhai Gaming logo is made up of what looks like an evil avatar with the devil’s horns. The logo seems to be extremely attractive and eye-catchy. His Free Fire id is 402752655.

Promo Image Source: Munna Bhai Facebook