My11Circle Points System: Here's How The Point System Works In The Fantasy App

My11Circle has certainly managed to establish itself as one of the most popular fantasy games currently. The fans have been loving the game and are wanting to try out their hands at the games themselves. But before heading into the game the players have been trying to figure out the My11Circle points system. To help these players out, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the My11Circle points system.

My11Circle fantasy points system

Learning about the My11Circle points system is certainly a must before trying out your skills at this game. The players are first required to create their team for the respective match. All of the players in the team get a total of 2 points for being part of the starting 11 in the game. The players then have to choose a captain and a vice captain for their team. This is because the captain gets 2X points they have received and the vice captain gets 1.5X the points they have received. If in case of a super over, no player will get the points for the wickets taken or runs scored by your player.

There are specific things to keep in mind about the My11Circle points system. One of them is knowing how exactly the My11Circle fantasy points system works. Each game has a different point system in the game. To help you guys out we have managed to gather information about how pointing works in Cricket, Football and Kabaddi.

Cricket

Points are given on the basis of

Boundary Half-century Century Economy rate Strike rate If a player converts his half-century to a complete century, then points are allocated for full century only.

Points are deducted on the basis of:

If the strike rate is below 74.99 in ODI and 99.99 in T20 If the economy rate is above 9 RPO in ODI and 7.5 in T20

Football

Points are given on the basis of:

Goals scored Assists Passes Tackles Saves Clean sheet Penalty earned Penalty saved

Points are deducted on the basis of:

Red card Yellow card Penalty miss Own goal Goal conceded Penalty Conceded

Kabaddi

Points are given on the basis of:

Successful raid Super raid Raid Bonus Getting opposition all out Successful tackle Super tackle

Bonus points are given on the basis of:

Super 10 High 5 Double

Points are deducted on the basis of:

Unsuccessful raid Green card Yellow card Red card Getting all out

