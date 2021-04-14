Last Updated:

My11Circle Points System: Here's How The Point System Works In The Fantasy App

My11Circle points system has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. So we have gathered some information about the same. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
my11circle

Source: My11Circle Faceboook


My11Circle has certainly managed to establish itself as one of the most popular fantasy games currently. The fans have been loving the game and are wanting to try out their hands at the games themselves. But before heading into the game the players have been trying to figure out the My11Circle points system. To help these players out, we have managed to gather some valuable information about the My11Circle points system.

My11Circle fantasy points system

Learning about the My11Circle points system is certainly a must before trying out your skills at this game. The players are first required to create their team for the respective match. All of the players in the team get a total of 2 points for being part of the starting 11 in the game. The players then have to choose a captain and a vice captain for their team. This is because the captain gets 2X points they have received and the vice captain gets 1.5X the points they have received. If in case of a super over, no player will get the points for the wickets taken or runs scored by your player.

There are specific things to keep in mind about the My11Circle points system. One of them is knowing how exactly the My11Circle fantasy points system works. Each game has a different point system in the game. To help you guys out we have managed to gather information about how pointing works in Cricket, Football and Kabaddi.  

Cricket 

  • Points are given on the basis of 
  1. Boundary
  2. Half-century
  3. Century
  4. Economy rate
  5. Strike rate
  6. If a player converts his half-century to a complete century, then points are allocated for full century only.
  • Points are deducted on the basis of:
  1. If the strike rate is below 74.99 in ODI and 99.99 in T20
  2. If the economy rate is above 9 RPO in ODI and 7.5 in T20

Football

  • Points are given on the basis of:
  1. Goals scored
  2. Assists
  3. Passes
  4. Tackles
  5. Saves
  6. Clean sheet
  7. Penalty earned
  8. Penalty saved
  • Points are deducted on the basis of:
  1. Red card
  2. Yellow card
  3. Penalty miss
  4. Own goal
  5. Goal conceded
  6. Penalty Conceded

Kabaddi

  • Points are given on the basis of:
  1. Successful raid
  2. Super raid
  3. Raid Bonus
  4. Getting opposition all out
  5. Successful tackle
  6. Super tackle
  • Bonus points are given on the basis of:
  1. Super 10
  2. High 5
  3. Double
  • Points are deducted on the basis of:
  1. Unsuccessful raid
  2. Green card
  3. Yellow card
  4. Red card
  5. Getting all out

Promo Image Source: My11Circle Facebook

READ | Best budget defenders in FPL: Who could be your John Lundstram this season?
READ | Final Fantasy 7 Tifa Lockhart: How to download this mod for Tekken 7? Find out
READ | Final Fantasy 14 ps5 open beta: How to participate in the FFXIV ps5 open beta?
READ | India vs Australia 2020 broadcasters get Netflix, Amazon, My11Circle as on-air sponsors?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND