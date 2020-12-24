Mystic Messenger: Check Out This Ray After Ending Walkthrough Guide

Mystic Messenger is a female-oriented South Korean visual novel game which is developed by Cheritz. For the Android, it was released on July 8, 2016, and for iOS, it was released on August 18, 2016. This game is a "storytelling messenger game" available in Korean, English, and Spanish. Here, you will know all about the game in this Ray After Ending walkthrough.

Mystic Messenger Ray After Ending Guide

One of the main and key features in the original story of Mystic Messenger is The Ray After Ending and the players can obtain this from the in-game store for a total of 300 Hourglasses. There is also a choice to not do anything first and just purchase it from the store. As for the plot of this story, it takes place two weeks after the events that you will go through in the good ending of Ray's route. '

The total amount of time it is going to take for this is four days of continuous play. Ray, you and the members of the RFA are going to be in a constant search to find about the unknown whereabouts of Saeyoung shortly after he gets kidnapped during the events on the night of 9th day of Ray's route in Another Story.

Ray After Ending Chat Times

Chat rooms are where the player can interact with the other characters in the game. After you open a chat room, it will last until the next timing when another chat room will open.

After getting the first ending, the chats can be easily replayed through the "Chat History" page in the History section. Just to the right side of each chat room, there will be two buttons: Button containing a single speech bubble replays the non-participating version of the chat room Button containing two speech bubbles replays the participating version of the chat room

Any one of them will have a lock button depending on the player's participation.

Now both of these versions of the chat room will be available: Purchase the chat room for 15 hourglasses (in Another Story) or 5 hourglasses (in all other routes) In a second playthrough, access the chat room on time if obtaining the participating version You can skip the chat room if you are trying to obtain the non-participating version

The responses which the player had selected in a playthrough of the game are going to be available.

