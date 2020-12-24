Mystic Messenger Saeran After Ending: Find Out About All The Steps For Each Ending

Quick links:
Mystic Messenger is a female-oriented South Korean visual novel game which is developed by Cheritz. For the Android, it was released on July 8, 2016, and for iOS, it was released on August 18, 2016. This game is a "storytelling messenger game" available in Korean, English, and Spanish. Here, you will know all about the game in this Saeran After Ending guide.
One of the main and key features in the original story of Mystic Messenger is The Ray After Ending and the players can obtain this from the in-game store for a total of 300 Hourglasses. There is also a choice to not do anything first and just purchase it from the store.
Saeran is the twin brother of Saeyoung Choi and in the game, he plays the role of a student of Mint Eye along with also being a hacker. In the visual novel, he is shown as three questions mark. In an entirely different story, Saeran keeps using his name as Unknown and later on he changes it to Ray.
There are seven potential endings to Ray route, including one Bad End for failing to capture either V or Ray’s interest in the opening days. Below mentioned is everything that you need to do for unlocking each bad end:
