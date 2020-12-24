Mystic Messenger Saeran After Ending: Find Out About All The Steps For Each Ending

Mystic Messenger is a female-oriented South Korean visual novel game which is developed by Cheritz. For the Android, it was released on July 8, 2016, and for iOS, it was released on August 18, 2016. This game is a "storytelling messenger game" available in Korean, English, and Spanish. Here, you will know all about the game in this Saeran After Ending guide.

Mystic Messenger Saeran After Ending Walkthrough

One of the main and key features in the original story of Mystic Messenger is The Ray After Ending and the players can obtain this from the in-game store for a total of 300 Hourglasses. There is also a choice to not do anything first and just purchase it from the store.

Saeran is the twin brother of Saeyoung Choi and in the game, he plays the role of a student of Mint Eye along with also being a hacker. In the visual novel, he is shown as three questions mark. In an entirely different story, Saeran keeps using his name as Unknown and later on he changes it to Ray.

Saeran After ending Chat Times

There are seven potential endings to Ray route, including one Bad End for failing to capture either V or Ray’s interest in the opening days. Below mentioned is everything that you need to do for unlocking each bad end:

Bad End: participate in less than 30% of the chatrooms until the 4th Day branch or fail to secure enough Ray or V hearts to lock onto a route.

Normal End: reach the party with 0-15 opened RSVP emails.

Good End: reach the party with 16 or more opened RSVP emails.

Ray Bad Story End 1: after passing the 4th day branch, select incorrect answers (be cruel to Ray, throw in with Mint Eye and Rika, encourage war between Mint Eye and RFA, admire the prime minister) through to the 6th Day branch.

Ray Bad Story End 2: after passing the 7th day branch, select incorrect answers (submit to Searan, suck up to Rika, distrust V, act miserable) through to the 9th Day branch.

Ray Bad Relationship End 1: pass the 4th Day branch, then score below 30% chat participation on Days 5 through 7.

Ray Bad Relationship End 2: pass the 6th Day branch, then score below 30% chat participation on Days 7 through 10.

Prologue Bad End 1: make the following responses in the Prologue: Just send me the file No, I’ll just pass. It’s not even real and I can’t bother to even go there. I don’t need it. No thanks. (Report to the police.)

Prologue Bad End 2: make the following responses in the Prologue: Just send me the file No, I’ll just pass. It’s not even real and I can’t bother to even go there. I don’t need it. No thanks. (Wait for him at the cafe.)



