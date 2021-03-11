NBA 2K21 Patch Notes For 1.09 Update: What Are The New Improvements In This Update?

NBA 2K21 is a simulation video game that is based on the sport of Basketball (precisely the National Basketball Association). It was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. Instalment wise It is the 22nd instalment in the entire franchise of NBA 2K and is the successor to NBA 2K20. The latest NBA 2k21 update was released on 10th March which has a lot of bug fixes. Here in the article, you can find the entire patch notes of this latest update.

NBA 2k21 Patch Notes

The download size of this NBA 2K21 update amounts to a total of 20.3 GB in size on PS4, and therefore is surely is quite a significant update. It is not as small as compared to many other updates and the main highlights were the various bug fixes and quality of life improvements. On the PS4 the players were able to see only a small message which reads: "Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience". As of the full patch notes, they are mentioned below:

General 2K Foundation Inspired court at 2K Beach along with new seasonal decorations. Updated another set of player likenesses for current NBA players.

MyCareer The travelling Big Top has now made its arrival at the 2K Beach. The users should keep their attention on this in the upcoming weeks.

MyTeam Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter player cards not displaying the player reveal during pack openings Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter card animations Addressed a name display issue for some playbook cards Additional various preparations for upcoming additions to MyTEAM



Though the PS4 users saw that the update was around 20.3 GB, for the Xbox players the download size is somewhere around 30 GB on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Just like these two, the other platforms will be able to see a similar download size, but it is surely going to vary according to the system of choice. NBA 2K21 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.