NBA 2K22 Speculations: Here Are Some Rumors About The Game's Cover Star And Launch Date

NBA 2K has been getting a lot of attention from the gamers recently. This is mostly because of a nuembr of rumours and leaks that have surfaced on the internet about the upcoming NBA 2K22. These leaks that are going around are just speculations from the experts and makers have not given any confirmation about the same. But still, the users have been trying to search about the NBA 2K22 release date. These players have also been trying to find answers to their questions like who is the cover athlete on NBA 2K22 and when does NBA 2K22 come out. To help out these users here is all the information about the new NBA 2K22 that is available on the internet.

NBA 2K22 Release date and cover star leaks and speculations

The makers of NBA 2K games have been consistent in releasing the updated copies of their games for the past two years. Both the game, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21 were released in September thus the same is expected for the NBA 2K22 release date. Apart from this, the users have also been trying to find more about the upcoming NBA 2K22 cover star. This is not been announced yet thus keep an eye on NBA 2K’s social media handles for any updates. Last year, Zion Williamson and Damian Lilliard were brought in to be the cover stars for PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. As a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, 2K had also released a new Mamba Edition which starred Kobe as the cover star of NBA2K21. Similarly, the players can expect to see such new players and legends being brought in for NBA 2K22 cover.

Apart from this, July is usually a busy month for 2K developers. This is because they released a number of new gameplay teasers and trailers for their games. Each year, the community gets to see the new additions to games like Madden and NBA with these trailers. Thus the makers could also release a similar gameplay introductions video for their upcoming NBA 2K22 this month. The players can also expect to see new features for next-generation consoles. Features like ‘advanced pro stick’ dribbling, and adaptive triggers were already brought in for NBA 2K22 but newer features and functions might just be introduced to the upcoming NBA 2K22.