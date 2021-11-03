Netflix Forays Into Mobile Gaming, Launches 5 New Android Games Included In Subscription

After months of anticipation, Netflix has finally stepped into the world of mobile gaming by introducing five Netflix Games. These are Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). According to the OTT platform, the games will be available to all Netflix members around the world from October 2, 2021.

Mike Verdu, VP, Game Development at Netflix says in an official blog post, "Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead." While the games have been launched for Android devices, they shall be available for iOS users in due course.

New Netflix mobile games launched for Android devices

To access the Netflix mobile games, a user needs to have a Netflix subscription. The company also says that there will be no advertisements, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. According to the official release note, Netflix subscribers on an Android mobile phone should see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download or can select games from the categories drop-down menu.

The mobile games by Netflix will be available in several languages and the system will set the game's language based on the user's viewing preference. Additionally, Netflix members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices through the same account, as long as the device limit is not reached. An important thing to note is that these games will not be available for Netflix's kid's profiles. While there are a total of five games, a few of them are available to play offline as well.

Back in July 2021, former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu was hired by Netflix as the Vice President of its Game Development division. Currently, Netflix is running on a subscription-based model wherein users are charged for streaming content across multiple devices. Previously, Netflix was reported to launch mobile games by 2022, but as it turns out, the games have arrived early. Additionally, it was also reported that these games will be offered without a charge initially.