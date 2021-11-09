Netflix Games May Launch On Apple IPhones Via App Store Instead Of Streaming App

Netflix finally forayed into the world of mobile gaming earlier this month. The online streaming platform released five games to be played on Android smartphones. While the company said earlier that it is working for games on iOS, Apple users might see a different implementation of Netflix's gaming service. According to a recent report, Apple App Store policies will not allow users to play games directly from Netflix's application.

Apple's stringent set of rules for applications on iOS do not allow a third-party application to provide access to games, which is exactly what Netflix wants to do. However, the recent report by Gurman's Power On newsletter (Bloomberg) states that Netflix will walk around the restrictions on iOS by releasing its games on the Apple App Store. While it would be a similar approach as what Netflix exercised with Android, it seems to be the only way Netflix can cater to its audience running iOS.

Netflix Games for iOS might be launched via Apple App Store

If Netflix releases its games on the Apple App Store, they will not be downloaded from within Netflix's application. Users will have to download the desired games from App Store and launch them through Netflix's app. The arrangement will allow iPhone users to enjoy the games launched by Netflix. However, it might not align with Netflix's plan to launch an all-in-one gaming service. It is important to note that Netflix Games are not the first service to be affected by Apple's policies.

Apple prevents any third-party application to function as a portal for accessing games and this has a major impact on multiple cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. While Netflix plans to create a one-stop solution for providing access to mobile games, Apple's policies is an obstacle in the path. The report by Bloomberg also mentions that Netflix might shift its focus to a cloud-based service Previously, Facebook settled for a web application to provide access to users on iOS.

After months of anticipation, Netflix has finally stepped into the world of mobile gaming by introducing five Netflix Games. These are Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). According to the OTT platform, the games will be available to all Netflix members around the world from October 2, 2021.