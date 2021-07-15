Netflix Gaming Service Coming Soon: Streaming Giants Bring In Mike Verdu As The Gaming VP

Netflix has managed to establish itself as one of the leading OTT platforms present out there. The makers of this platform are now trying to expand into other domains such as documentaries, stand-up comedy and their recent expansion involves gaming. This has been confirmed after Bloomberg reported that the makers have now hired an ex-EA Sports and Facebook executive, Mike Verdu. This has been done in order to bring in the Netflix gaming service for its users. So without any delay, let’s dive into knowing more about the new Netflix video games that are slated to launch soon.

Netflix gaming service to be launched soon

Mike Verdu has recently been hired by Netflix for their upcoming gaming service that is already in action. He is a known figure in the gaming community and has been hired by the streaming giants as a vice president of game development. He gained mainstream success after he launched his own defence software company at the young age of 20. Later, the company was sold before shifting his team into video games in 1990. At Facebook, Mike Verdu was working with developers in order to execute their plans for bringing in games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets. The main concept for this is to given Netflix users some games to play on the platform. This will be added as a different programming genre like the Documentaries or Stand-up Comedy options already available on the platform. Reports from Bloomberg claim that Netflix is not planning to charge anything extra from its users for this service.

After working for Facebook, Verdu has been connected with developers like Atari, Electronic Arts, Kabam to work on some of the upcoming titles. Apart from the Netflix gaming service, a number of other services and features have been in development stages for a long time now. They have been bringing in new content like kids’ programming, an online shop to sell merchandise, and new movies from Hollywood icons like Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and more. Seeing such techniques being used certainly shows how Netflix is planning to maintain its lead in the race against streaming services started by Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia and Amazon.com Inc.