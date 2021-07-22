Netflix Might Collaborate With PlayStation To Introduce Their Upcoming Gaming Service

Netflix has announced that they are trying to bring a new gaming service for its users. A news leak and some rumours have already surfaced on the internet about the same, however, a recent tweet from Steve Moser suggests that Netflix could partner with Playstation to introduce their very own gaming service soon. The users are excited to learn more about this collaboration and have already started searching for more information about it. So, here is all the information you need about this possible collaboration between Netflix and Playstation.

Netflix Gaming service could partner with Playstation

Netflix’s gaming feature has a current working name of “Shark” and is represented by this image in their iOS app: a shark fin. Could an image of PS5 controllers and Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut coming Aug. 20th) indicate a partnership with $SONY? Cc @HedgeyeComm $NFLX pic.twitter.com/FLghlRlu20 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 15, 2021

This seems to be a great step taken by Netflix as their cloud gaming service could totally run the Playstation games. This could also prove to be beneficial for the Japanese giant Sony to compete against Xbox’s new Game Pass service. The company has already expressed its need to expand into the gaming industry. Greg Peters, who is Netflix's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, recently spoke about this expansion and said that the success of this initiative will see great games, fundamentally. Peters said this during the company's second-quarter earnings conference call. Netflix thinks that it can deliver more entertainment value by introducing this new gaming service for its users. It is also believable because Sony has constantly been vocal about wanting to do more with its franchises outside of gaming. Something on similar lines could be worked out with the OTT streaming giants in this case.

The rumours about Netflix getting into gaming were confirmed after Bloomberg reported that the makers have hired an ex-EA Sports and Facebook executive, Mike Verdu. He is a popular personality in the gaming community and will be taking up the position of Vice President of game development at the Netflix gaming department. He managed to gain mainstream success after he launched his own defence software company at age 20. Some rumours suggest the Netflix is calling this the shark fin project and is also working on releasing a new logo for it. No other information has been released about Netflix lately. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s social media handles.