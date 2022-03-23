Last Updated:

Netflix Releases Three New Mobile Games For Subscribers: Here Is How To Download Them

Users who wish to play the new Netflix Games will be able to download them directly from within the application or from the Google Play Store & Apple App Store.

Since its launch in November 2021, Netflix Games has come a long way. The service is available to all those who have subscribed to Netflix. As of now, there are more than 15 games available for users on the Netflix app. However, the content streaming giant is coming up with three new games, which includes its first FPS video game. Both Android and iOS users will see a dedicated games row in the Netflix app where they can select and download any game. These games are also playable on tablets. Read along for more information.  

In the official press release published on March 22, 2022, Netflix says that "whether you’re craving a casual game to jump right into the fun, or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, there are a variety of mobile games for you to explore and plenty more to come this month, including This Is A True Story (Frosty Pop), Shatter Remastered (PikPok), and Into The Dead 2: Unleashed (PikPok)."

How to download the new Netflix games?

Users who wish to play the new Netflix Games will be able to download them directly from within the application or from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store depending upon which device they use to access Netflix. While two games including This Is A True Story and Shatter Remastered have already been released and are available for users, Netflix's first FPS Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is marked as "coming soon."

  • This Is A True Story: The game has been created by Frosty Pop in collaboration with a nonprofit organization Charity: Water. It is a puzzle type game that shares the story of a Sub-Saharan African woman's daily struggle to get water for her family.
  • Shattered Remastered: A retro-inspired game that combined classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles. The game is an updated version of the original game launched in 2009 for PlayStation 3. 
  • Into The Dead 2: Unleashed: Sequel to the hit zombie action game, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed involves players fighting with an ever-increasing number of zombies. 
