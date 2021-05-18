New Pokemon Snap: A Step-by-step Guide To Finding The Legendary Pokemon Lugia

Pokemon Snap is the latest popular Pokemon game that was recently released on the Nintendo Switch. The aim of the game is to collect all the Pokemon and capture photos of them by travelling across the various locations in the game. The rarest and the most difficult Pokemon to catch are the Legendary Pokemon. In this article, we will take a look at how to find the legendary Lugia Pokemon in the game. Read on for a guide on how to catch Lugia.

How to find Lugia in New Pokemon Snap?

Lugia is one of the very few legendary Pokemon in the game. Being a legendary Pokemon Lugia is also one of the most difficult ones to catch, requiring elaborate steps. Players will have to clear many steps before catching Lugia. Read on to know step-by-step how to catch Lugia underwater.

Players will have to finish the main storyline once before attempting to find Lugia.

Players will need to enter the Undersea portion of the Lental Seafloor and look for a Clawitzer.

Using an Illumina Orb on the Clawitzwer will open up an alternate path.

Players will have to descent through the alternate path looking for a Lantern.

Hitting the Lantern with an Illumina Orb will open up a path into the ocean abyss.

In the abyss, players will see two Frillish attacking the Lantern. After players free the Lantern, it will win to the bottom of the ocean bed, unlocking another hidden path. Inside this hidden path, players will find the Legendary Lugia.

Players will have to wake up the Lugia before they capture his pictures. You can take a look at the game walkthrough video down below.

New Pokemon Snap Update

Pokemon Snap has been developed by the popular game development company Bandai Namco. The latest Pokemon Snap update was the Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 which was released on April 30. The new update didn't bring any new content as players had hoped but rather focused on quality of life changes and bug fixes, which improves the gameplay and the performance significantly. You can take a look at the updated patch notes on the official Pokemon Snap blog. Players will have to download the update if they want to play the game online in multiplayer. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Snap and gaming.

IMAGE: POKEMON SNAP