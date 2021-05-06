New Pokemon Snap An Unusual Spot Quest: Know How To Feed The Ledian On Land

A new Pokemon game has come out and this one is exclusive for the Nintendo Switch platform. This game is called New Pokemon Snap as it is a remake of the old Pokemon Snap game. This game is unlike any other Pokemon series of games where the players dwell in finding, catching, and battling Pokemon. New Pokemon Snap takes a more scenic route where the players still embark on adventures, but to click photos of new and exotic Pokemon. Players would like to learn more about 'An Unusual Spot' in New Pokemon Snap.

New Pokemon Snap: An Unusual Spot

During the New Pokemon Snap journey, the players will get a lot of requests from Professor Mirror and other NPCs to capture images of Pokemon doing certain tasks. This request is provided by Todd and the players need to click a picture of Ledian eating on land to complete this quest. First, the players need to acquire Illumina Orbs, check out how to do that below:

The players will have to head towards the Founja Jungle of Belusylva during nighttime.

Towards the end of the jungle, they will find a yellow glowing Crystalbloom flower.

The players will have to capture the image of the Crystalbloom and provide it to Professor Mirror to obtain Illumina Orbs.

An Unusual Spot Guide

After acquiring the Illumina Orbs, players should go back to the Founja Jungle

The players need to keep walking ahead until they reach the ruins, here they will see a Crystalbloom.

They need to position themselves properly to be hidden from the Pokemon and then throw the Illumina Orb at the Crystalbloom to attract the Ledian.

This method will bring 3 Ledian to the Crystalbloom, 2 will be flying and one will be closer to the land, who will eventually start strolling around.

The next step is to throw a fluff fruit at the Ledian that is strolling and get it to eat it

Once it starts eating it, players should capture the image to finish the An Unusual Spot request.

New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1

The New Pokemon Snap has already received its first update. The game has just been released and new games tend to have certain bugs and issues that are remedied through these patches. New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 was released on the 30th of April and it fixes certain bugs and issues that will help the players play the game more comfortably. This update should be performed urgently on every game as it will keep the smooth functioning going and more importantly, the players would not be able to use online features until they update the game on their devices.

