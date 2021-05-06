New Pokemon Snap An Unusual Spot Quest: Know How To Feed The Ledian On Land

Quick links:
A new Pokemon game has come out and this one is exclusive for the Nintendo Switch platform. This game is called New Pokemon Snap as it is a remake of the old Pokemon Snap game. This game is unlike any other Pokemon series of games where the players dwell in finding, catching, and battling Pokemon. New Pokemon Snap takes a more scenic route where the players still embark on adventures, but to click photos of new and exotic Pokemon. Players would like to learn more about 'An Unusual Spot' in New Pokemon Snap.
During the New Pokemon Snap journey, the players will get a lot of requests from Professor Mirror and other NPCs to capture images of Pokemon doing certain tasks. This request is provided by Todd and the players need to click a picture of Ledian eating on land to complete this quest. First, the players need to acquire Illumina Orbs, check out how to do that below:
The New Pokemon Snap has already received its first update. The game has just been released and new games tend to have certain bugs and issues that are remedied through these patches. New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 was released on the 30th of April and it fixes certain bugs and issues that will help the players play the game more comfortably. This update should be performed urgently on every game as it will keep the smooth functioning going and more importantly, the players would not be able to use online features until they update the game on their devices.