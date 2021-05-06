New Pokemon Snap Art In Flight: Know How To Complete This Quest

New Pokemon Snap has shown up and it is a revamp of the old Pokemon Snap that was delivered around 20 years prior. This game has been created by Bandai Namco and has an extremely charming methodology towards the universe of Pokemon. Players have seen most Pokemon games where they are combating at Gyms, gathering identifications, finding and getting new Pokemon, however not this one. In this game, the players still need to catch Pokemon, however not with Pokeballs. All things being equal, they will utilize an in-game camera. Players get demands and errands as indicated by the Pokemon they need to click pictures off. Many players are asking how to complete Art in Flight in New Pokemon Snap.

How to complete Art in Flight in New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap Art in Flight is another request that is provided by Professor Mirror. This quest needs the players to capture a flock of Swanna taking flight. The quest sounds easy but in actuality, it’s a difficult task. The players will have to first acquire Illumina Orbs and Melody before they embark on this adventure. Check out how to complete New Pokemon Snap Art in Flight Quest below:

The players should head towards the Florio Nature Park, nighttime on Research Level 3

The players then need to head towards a water body in this area, while traveling to this location the players will see some Swanna flying, they need to capture them flying so that they come and land in the water body.

There will already be some Swanna in the waterbody waiting for the others to come, this is the time when the players should start tossing Illumina Orbs and using the Melody feature on their camera.

As soon as the Swanna Land in the water, they will trigger the others to take flight, the players will have to be quick and capture an image of at least two Swanna taking off together to complete the Art in Flight request.

New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1

The New Pokemon Snap has already received its first update. The game has just been released and new games tend to have certain bugs and issues that are remedied through these patches. New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 was released on the 30th of April and it fixes certain bugs and issues that will help the players play the game more comfortably. This update should be performed urgently on every game as it will keep the smooth functioning going and more importantly, the players would not be able to use online features until they update the game on their devices.

IMAGE: NINTENDO.COM WEBSITE