New Pokemon Snap Best Frenemies: How To Complete The Best Frenemies Request?

In the New Pokemon Snap, when the players make it to the second stage of research in the Florio natural park, Professor Mirror presents them with this appeal, telling them that it is Pinsir who is involved in friendly combats with Heracross, and as players, your aim is to capture it with the camera. Continue reading the article for a Best Frenemies guide as of the latest New Pokemon Snap Update.

New Pokemon Snap Best Frenemies

Continue walking until you reach the first stone bridge. To see Pinsir's horns, look for a bulge on the ground above the Crystabloom. Pinsir will emerge from the ground if you throw an Illumina Orb at his horns. To make Heracross fall from above, face the tree behind the mound from which Pinsir emerged and throw a Fluffruit beside it.

After passing through the dam, look to your left for Sylveon, who is sleeping in an open field (there will be a Grookey and Torterra nearby). Sylveon should be hit with an Illumina Orb. It will then flee, and you must approach Pinsir and Heracross, who are fighting nearby, and use the Melody Player. After all of this has occurred, Sylveon will appear and suggest that these two Pokemon stop fighting. At this point, you need to take a snap again.

Pokémon Snap is a Nintendo 64 first-person photography game created by HAL Laboratory and released in 1999. It was first released in Japan in March 1999, and then in North America in June 1999. The aim of the game is to use your camera to take pictures of Pokémon while using things like food to improve your shots.

A total of 63 Pokemon species appear in this game which are: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Metapod, Butterfree, Kakuna, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Sandslash, Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Zubat, Vileplume, Diglett, Dugtrio, Meowth, Psyduck, Mankey, Growlithe, Arcanine, Poliwag, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Geodude, Graveler, Rapidash, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Magnemite, Magneton, Doduo, Grimer, Muk, Shellder, Cloyster, Haunter, Electrode, Koffing, Chansey, Kangaskhan, Goldeen, Staryu, Starmie, Scyther, Jynx, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Lapras, Ditto, Eevee, Porygon, Snorlax, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Dratini, Dragonite, Mew

IMAGE: Nintendo