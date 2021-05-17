New Pokemon Snap Bounsweet Amazing Journey Guide: Find Out How To Snap The Bounsweet Here

New Pokemon Snap has been released and is developing its player base by the day. This unusual photography game has planned lots of adventurous journeys for the players to try out. These journeys will help them explore new areas, find new and exotic Pokemon and claim a bunch of rewards. Many players have been facing trouble while completing a specific mission in New Pokemon Snap. The name of the mission is New Pokemon Snap Bounsweet Amazing Journey and the players wish to learn how to complete it.

New Pokemon Snap Bounsweet Amazing Journey

The players will receive a quest from Phil called Bounsweet Amazing Journey and this quest is a competition between Phil and the player. The person with the best photo Bounsweet will win the competition and the players will need to do everything in order to win. First, the players will have to unlock the Founja Jungle night stage at research level 2 to complete this quest. Check out how to complete the Bounsweet Amazing Journey quest below:

Once the players have reached the Founja Jungle, they should walk while looking towards their left side. They will see a bunch of Bounsweet sleeping under the leaf. The player should quickly snap their photo and then use the melody feature so that they wake up and fly away.

The Bounsweet that flew will go ahead and land on a web made by an Ariados. Players will have to look for this location by exploring the jungle further. Once they reach this place, they should through a couple of fluff fruit at the Ariados to wake it up.

Once the Ariados is up, the Bounsweet will get scared and have a shocked reaction on their face. This is the time that players need to snap their picture. Once they get the image with the shocked reaction of the Bounsweet, Phil will appear and tell the players that they really nailed the timing on that one and the quest will be completed.

New Pokemon Snap has shown up and it is a revamp of the old Pokemon Snap that was delivered around 20 years back. This game has been created by Bandai Namco and has an extremely charming methodology towards the universe of Pokemon. Players have seen most Pokemon games where they are combating at Gyms, gathering identifications, finding and getting new Pokemon, however not this one. In this game, the players still need to catch Pokemon, but not with Pokeballs. All things being equal, they will utilize an in-game camera. Players get demands and errands as indicated by the Pokemon they need to click pictures off.

IMAGE: POKEMONSNAPOOC TWITTER