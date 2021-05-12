New Pokemon Snap Easter Eggs Guide: Learn About Ho Oh's Pose And Other Easter Eggs

There is no doubt that the New Pokemon Snap is an extension of the already existing Pokemon Go game. New Pokemon Snap is making a big splash in and around the gaming community. Many players state that they particularly love the structure and overall interface of the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, the complete details of Easter eggs in New Pokemon Snap and more.

Todd Snap. Todd Snap is the protagonist of the New Pokemon Snap game. on February 26, the official Pokemon YouTube channel released this character at the end of the gameplay trailer. he will serve as a mentor who can share his photography tips with the younger generations to come.

The Zero-One and Neo-01. As you go through the islands of the Lental Region, you'll be boarding the Neo-01, the game's primary vehicle. This vehicle seems to pay homage to the Zero-One used by Todd Snap. Much like the Zero-One, the Neo-01 seems to retain its predecessor's capabilities of going through most types of terrain. This is just one of the many tools that you'll use as you research Pokemon in the Lental region.

Lental Region Alphabet. Much like the Galar Region, the Lental Region appears to have its own unique alphabet used in their forms of writing. The characters they use seem to have a one on one correspondence with English characters. Through observation, we've compiled several instances where we can see this writing to try and decide upon what they might mean.

Ho Oh's Pose. When you encounter Ho-Oh in the Volcano at Research Level 3, it starts to screech and shows off its wings. This is the same pose that the Pokemon does when you encounter it in the GBA Pokemon game.

