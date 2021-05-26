Last Updated:

New Pokemon Snap: Find The List Of All Alternate Routes Here

New Pokemon Snap has been finally released with a plethora of pokemon to take pictures of. Here's all you need to learn more about alternate routes in the game

Yash Tripathi
New Pokemon Snap has been released and the players seem to love this game. In the game, players need to complete all the 24 courses with a total of 6 islands and you need to photograph pocket masters. So, here is a New Pokemon Snap all alternate routes guide. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

New Pokemon Snap all alternate routes

The players have been trying to find all the alternate routes or secret passages in the game. However, the finding can be a difficult task in the game. So, here is a list of all the alternate routes in New Pokemon Snap.

List of New Pokemon Snap all alternate routes -

  • Florio -
    • Florio Nature Park (Day)
    • Florio Nature Park (Night)
    • Florio Nature Park Illumina Spot
    • Research Camp
  • Belusylva -
    • Founja Jungle (Day)
    • Founja Jungle (Night)
    • Elsewhere Forest
    • Elsewhere Forest Illumina Spot
  • Maricopia -
    • Blushing Beach (Day)
    • Blushing Beach (Night)
    • Maricopia Reef (Day)
    • Maricopia Reef (Evening)
    • Lental Seafloor
  • Voluca -
    • Sweltering Sands (Day)
    • Sweltering Sands (Night)
    • Fireflow Volcano
    • Fireflow Volcano Illumina Spot
  • Durice -
    • Shiver Snowfields (Day) and (Night)
    • Outaway Cave
    • Outaway Cave Illumina Spot
  • Aurus -
    • Ruins of Remembrance
    • Remembrance Illumina Spot

How to unlock levels in Pokemon Snap?

There are a total of 6 islands to explore in the Lental Region of the game. All these islands sum up and make a total of 11 areas for players to explore in the game. The players also need to complete all the 24 courses there are in the game. They will need to go to these areas and click snaps of these Pokemons. All the pictures will be and evaluated by Professor Mirror that will evaluate to give all of these Photodex Photos a score or a star.

How to update your New Pokemon Snap game? 

  • Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the internet.
  • Return to the HOME Menu and launch the game.
  • The update will be downloaded and installed automatically.
  • Once the update is installed, the newest version number will be displayed on the title screen.

