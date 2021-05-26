New Pokemon Snap Four Star Guide: Learn How To Take A Four Star Photo

New Pokemon Snap is now available for purchase. This game will require the players to make the move of a wild Pokemon picture taker and take some wonderful snaps of these Pokemon in their regular living space. It is a huge game and there are numerous areas and territories that players can investigate to uncover new and exciting Pokemon. Numerous players wish to study New Pokemon Snap Four Star Guide.

How to take a Four Star photo in New Pokemon Snap?

Numerous players have asked how to take a four-star photo in New Pokemon Snap. Taking a 4-star photo can be difficult for the players as they need to trigger reactions from the Pokemon. They can use the in-game tools or take the help of the environment to trigger these reactions. New Pokemon Snap has provided a variety of tools for the players to use to trigger such reactions from exotic Pokemon. Check out all the New Pokemon Snap tools below:

Scan: Scan can be used through the camera, this helps the players to scan the surroundings to highlight the environment areas that players can interact with to trigger reactions from Pokemon.

Melody: This is another tool in the in-game camera that plays a musical tune that usually helps wake a Pokemon up or get them to start dancing.

Fluff Fruit: This is one of the throwables in New Pokemon Snap. Throwing a fluff fruit at a Pokemon generally gets the reaction needed.

Illumina Orbs: This is another throwable in New Pokemon Snap. These Illumina Orbs power the Pokemon up and invoke them to do some special or extraordinary. It also helps light up dark areas.

New Pokemon Snap Four Star Guide

New Pokemon Snap has a star system for the photographs the players take. This star system has been categorized according to the rarity of the photographs the players have taken. Rarity is decided according to what the Pokemon was doing while it was photographed. The players can take 1-star photographs, 2-star photographs, 3-star photographs, and 4-star photographs. Check out how the star system is categorized below:

1-star Photographs: These are the most common photographs of Pokemon just existing in their natural habitat.

2-star Photographs: These photographs are easy to take, almost all Pokemon show 2-star behavior when hit by a fluff fruit.

3-star Photographs: These are more rare photographs that players can take, to take a 3-star photo, the players need to capture the Pokemon behaving in a manner that is exclusive to its type.

4-star Photographs: These are the hardest ones to capture, players need to take these photos within a second or they will miss the right moment. 4-star photos need the players to perform certain actions that help the Pokemon react in a certain way, players need to time themselves almost perfectly to capture a 4-star Photograph.

