New Pokemon Snap Guide: Here's How To Find The Legendary Diancie In The Game

New Pokemon Snap has been released and the players seem to love this game. They are currently trying to find some of these legendary Pokemons in the game and are asking specific questions about the same. They are currently trying to find answers to how to find Diancie in New Pokemon Snap. Here is all the information about Legendary Diancie.

How to find Diancie in New Pokemon Snap?

The players can find this Mythical Pokemon in the Outaway Cave. This can be done after they have successfully reached the Research Level 3 and have already beaten New Pokemon Snap. The players need to reach this cave that is just behind the waterfall. Players can opt for the alternate route that can guide them to the crystal cave. As the players enter this cave, they will see an area with crystals including two Carbink and a Mawile. All they need to do then is hit those three Pokemons with Illumina orbs and Legendary Diancie will enter from the right. If the players cannot get a shot of this Legendary Diancie with this methorm they can try it from a room filled with tropical plants.

They will need to hit the four hiding Carbink with Illumina orbs for them to come out of hiding. After that, players need to play the Melody that will make the Carbink dance and cause the Legendary Diancie to come out. Apart from this, the players are required to take a total of 4 pictures of this Pokemon to complete all the pictures in the Pokedex. Apart from this, here is also a Youtube video that can show you how to find Diancie in New Pokemon Snap.

Legendary Diancie Photo 1: Click a picture of Diancie doing anything.

Legendary Diancie Photo 2: Give the Pokemon a Fluffruit and wait for it to strike a pose above after hitting it with an Illumina orb.

Legendary Diancie Photo 3: Click a picture of the Pokemon as it charges up in order to create a diamond. This can be started by throwing Illumina orbs at the Pokemon.

Legendary Diancie Photo 4: Then click the last picture after the pose above and when the Pokemon has its arms up.

new Pokemon Snap Update

The makers have also released a New Pokemon Snap update that has brought in a number of changes to the game. Mainly the update that was released on April 30 focuses on fixing the minor bugs faced by the players recently. It is certainly important to download this new update mainly to get rid of all the small issues in the game and have an impact on the graphics of the game. Apart from that, the players will also not be able to play in multiplayer mode if they haven’t updated their game to the latest released version.

