New Pokemon Snap: Here's How To Complete The Cutting Moment Request

New Pokemon Snap has been released, and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to this game. They are trying to find more information about the game and are thus asking questions like how to complete Cutting Moment Request in New pokemon Snap. So here is some valuable information that can help these players. Read more about New Pokemon Snap.

How to Complete Cutting Moment Request?

At a certain point in the game, the players will come across the Cutting Moment Request. This will be given to them by Professor Mirror and they will certainly need to complete this request. This will require the players to click a 4-star picture of Aipom in the game. Completing the New Pokemon Snap Cutting Moment Request can certainly help them get more rewards in the game. To complete this request, players will first need to reach the Founja Jungle during the day after they have reached research level 3. Then they will need to enter the alternate swamp path until they spot the Aipom.

Then they will be required to use their Illumina Orb on the Aipom. After this, they can easily get a picture of the Pokemon cutting the grass. This is a 4-star pose and submitting this picture to Professor Mirror will complete the request. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help you out with completing the New Pokemon Snap Cutting Moment Request and answer your questions about how to complete Cutting Moment Request in New Pokemon Snap.

Apart from this, the players have also been talking about the Pester Balls in the game. Pester Ball was a popular item used by the players of the original Pokemon Snap that allowed them to click pictures of their favourite Pokemon in the game. Well, the makers have decided to not add New Pokemon Snap Pester Balls in the game. Instead, the players can use the Illumina Orbs and Fluffruit to capture pictures of their favourite Pokemon in the game. The makers of Pokemon have also added a number of different tasks and quests in their other popular game, Pokemon Go, in order to celebrate the release of New Pokemon Snap. Here are all the New Pokémon Go Snap Celebration field research tasks along with their rewards in the game.

Players need to utilize a total of 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Croagunk, Stunfisk, Stunky, Wooper or Wurmple encounter

Players need to utilize a total of 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon - Alolan Vulpux or Lapras encounter

Players need to click a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries

Players need to click a total of 5 Snapshots of a wild Pokémon - Dodrio, Skarmory or Mantine encounter

IMAGE: NINTENDO UK TWITTER