New Pokemon Snap Hiding In The Sand Request: What Are The 2 Pokemon Hiding In The Sand?

The New Pokemon Snap has a wide variety of requests which feature a lot of different Pokemons, from legendaries to many others. In one of the requests, the players will need to investigate some Pokemons that are hiding under the sand. So which Pokemon are these and how to complete hiding in the sand request? Continue reading the article to find out about this request as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Hiding in the Sand Request

Stunfisk and Octillery are the Pokemons you'll be hunting in Hiding in the Sand Request and this request you will receive from Professor Mirror. One thing that the players need to remember is that they can take snaps only if the course level is at least level 1 or more. Once you have found a route that leads to a secret beach in Blushing Beach, you'll be able to complete this request.

Now to start off, get inside the water when you reach the location of this request. Then use the scan mode to make the Stunfisk appear from underneath the sea when you get close to the underwater Octillery. To electrocute the Octillery, you must throw the fluffruit at Stunfisk. Then, immediately over Stunfisk, toss the Fluffruit. Fluffruit lands on the water's surface and falls to the bottom a few seconds later. The fluffruit must land on the Stunfisk for the request to function.

When you do this correctly, a shock of electricity will be produced when the fluffruit lands on Stunfisk, but you should not take the snap right now. After the first shock, this Stunfisk will give another larger electric shock if you wait a while. Take a snapshot of it as it's doing this, and make sure both Stunfisk and Octillery are in it. In both North America and Japan, the New Pokemon Snap was released on April 30, 2021. It's been almost 22 years since the original Pokemon Snap was released. Nintendo also promoted this release (through many collaborations) during the Pokemon Go in-game event, which ran from April 29 to May 2.

IMAGE: Nintendo