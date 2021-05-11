New Pokemon Snap: How To Clear The Empty Room? A Detailed, Step-by-step Guide

New Pokemon Snap is making a big splash in and around the gaming community. Many players state that they are particularly impressed with the structure and overall interface of the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, how to clear the Empty room and more.

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow. In the next section, we will have a look at how to clear the Empty Room in New Pokemon Snap.

How to Clear the Empty Room in New Pokemon Snap?

This request can only be completed by starting on the Entrance Side of the course. Remember that you can know which side the course will start on, depending on which background is shown in the menu before you start exploring. As you approach the lab, scan to reveal the branching path to enter the lab. Once inside you should find Audino and Dedenne. As soon as you enter the lab, look above you to the right and start throwing Fluffruit in the direction of the dark room. Soon enough you should hear a Pokemon being startled; at this point, you should stop throwing Fluffruit and get ready to aim your camera at the top of the ladder. Take a Photo of the Upset Meowth. Meowth will approach the top of the ladder and strike an upset pose. It looks like he's had enough disturbances from his sleep! Snap this photo and submit it to complete the request.

