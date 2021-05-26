New Pokemon Snap: How To Complete The Dam, Sweet Dam Request?

In the New Pokemon Snap game, players need to complete all the 24 courses with a total of 6 islands and you need to photograph pocket masters. So, here is a guide on how to complete New Pokemon Snap Dam, Sweet Dam request (Pokemon Snap 2) for the Nintendo Switch. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about what kind of photo you need, and how to take it, to clear Dam, Sweet Dam.

How to complete New Pokemon Snap Dam, Sweet Dam request?

Before you start this request, make sure you know that a player needs to have reached Level 3 in Florio Nature Park (Day) course to enter it. Also, that the opportunity to get the same photo in both the Night and Day version, but the Dam, Sweet Dam Request will only count during the day. Now, from Florio Nature Park (Day) Level 3, a player needs to progress through the expedition as normal for the first half.

Avoid taking pictures of Bidoofs during the first half and utilise this opportunity to capture the best photos on all of the various Pokemon in the first half.

After this, as soon as you complete the Heracross or the Emolga section of the course, a new path will open which will take you to a coastline biome.

Here you will find Pidgeot for the first time, and as soon as you see it, get ready for the dam photo.

Now, start approaching the dam on your right, and make sure you switch your paths quickly.

You need to use your scanner to scan the route icon to switch paths and travel along the dam as soon as the indicator pops up at the bottom.

Then, you will find a Bidoof habitat, and once you scan the dam, you will see that there's a Pokemon inside it.

Once you see the hole in the front, throw a Fluffruit in the top opening of the dam by pressing B.

And, as soon as Bidoof comes out, take a photo of Bidoof in its dam and show that photo to Professor Mirror and the Dam, Sweet Dam request in New Pokemon Snap will be completed.

IMAGE: NEW POKEMON SNAP SCREENGRAB