New Pokemon Snap: How To Find Ho Oh? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

New Pokémon Snap is a 2021 on-rails first-person photography game, developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the Nintendo Switch. It was first announced in July 2020 and released all around the globe on April 30th, 2021. In this game, Players travel in the Lental region using an on-rails hovercraft and research Pokémon by photographing them. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, how to find Ho Oh in New Pokemon Snap and more.

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow. In the next section, we will look at how to find Ho Oh in New Pokemon Snap.

How to find Ho Oh in New Pokemon Snap?

Ho Oh is one of the legendary Pokemon to find in New Pokemon Snap. The game does feature a handful of legendary Pokemon that can be difficult to encounter, and Ho Oh is one among them. If you are just getting started with this game, then you will need to complete the main story before you have access to find Ho Oh. Once the game is completed, you can take on new tasks from Todd. In this case, you will want to take on the A Slice of Rainbow request where Todd will mention seeing a legendary Pokemon around a volcano. To find Ho Oh after taking on this request, you will need to head to Fireflow Volcano at Level 3. You will have 4 different chances to interact with Ho Oh. Here is a breakdown of each of its possible locations.

Location 1. At the beginning of the level. If you look to the right, you will find a crack between two mountains. Ho Oh will fly by. Make sure to take a picture of it.

Location 2. After passing the dried-up lava passageway, Ho Oh will be flying high above the rocks.

Location 3. It's at the second location but turn around completely to get another chance to capture the photo above.

Location 4. You will need to have captured the first 3 location photos to unlock this one. If you have done this, you will find 3 Ho Oh features inside of the cave. Interact with them all and Ho Oh will appear up close and personal. This is the best way to get the highest quality shots of this Pokemon. It will complete Todd's request and get you an easy 4-star photo.

New Pokemon Snap update

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER