New Pokemon Snap: How To Find Manaphy? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

New Pokémon Snap is a 2021 on-rails first-person photography game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the Nintendo Switch. It was first announced in July 2020 and released all around the globe in April 30th, 2021. In this game, Players travel in the Lental region using an on-rails hovercraft and research Pokémon by photographing them. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, how to find Manaphy in New Pokemon Snap and more.

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow. In the next section, we will have a look at how to find Manaphy in New Pokemon Snap.

How to find Manaphy in New Pokemon Snap

There are two methods to making Manaphy appear in order to take a perfect photograph and get a 4 stars rating. Read it carefully and note it down. Because you will find this information pretty useful when you start playing the game, despite the fact that you are playing it for the first time.

Method one

Step One. At the beginning of the course, just past the swimming Inkay, look to your right and you’ll see a Crystabloom flower. Light it up with an Illumina Orb.

Step Two. As you approach the massive whirlpool, stare straight ahead and there will be a small island with another flower. Throw another Orb and make it glow.

Step Three. You’ll then notice the huge Wailord on the right start to swim underwater. Look just past it and you’ll notice the Manaphy swimming with the group of Inkay.

Step Four. For the 4-star rating, play a Melody and throw another Orb at the Pokemon. It’ll dance happily before jumping out of the water. This is when you want to take the photo.

Method two

Step One. Travel through the course until you pass the Primarina on the rock. Scan and you’ll be prompted to switch to another route. Do so.

Step Two. You’ll then see four Lapras swimming in a bay. Pelt them all with Illumina Orbs and then play a Melody.

Step Three. Manaphy will appear between two of the Lapras, and then proceed to swim around with one. The method for getting a 4-star rating is the same as the other method. Simply spam Melody and throw an Orb at it until it jumps out of the water.

New Pokemon Snap update

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER