New Pokemon Snap: How To Unlock Turbo? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

New Pokémon Snap is a 2021 on-rails first-person photography game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the Nintendo Switch. It was first announced in July 2020 and released all around the globe on April 30th, 2021. In this game, Players travel in the Lental region using an on-rails hovercraft and research Pokémon by photographing them. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, how to unlock Turbo in New Pokemon Snap and more.

How to unlock Turbo in New Pokemon Snap?

The turbo feature can be unlocked after doing the first four Illumina spots and unlocking the Shiver Snowfields level. In addition to getting through the level quicker, it can also help you to get better pictures of Pokémon in various poses. While on a research expedition, hold down the ZR button to use the turbo feature. The Neo-One will go faster as long as you hold down the button. Please note that the Neo-One automatically slows down when you zoom in on something or if you look behind the Game Controls and Best Settings. Pausing the game and selecting Quit Research lets you immediately end the level and have Professor Mirror score your photos. This method comes in handy if you just need to take a photo of a certain Pokemon without having to go through the entire level, and can be an effective way of clearing levels faster, especially if you haven't unlocked Turbo yet.

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow.

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER