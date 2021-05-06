New Pokemon Snap Illumina Spot Guide: Find Out All Illumina Pokemon With Their Locations

New Pokemon Snap is another game delivered only for the Nintendo Switch; it has been created by Bandai Namco. This game is not quite the same as the wide range of various Pokemon games that have been delivered. The players actually need to capture new Pokemon, yet not through Pokeballs in this new game. Players will get an in-game camera, which they should use to capture the pokemon they come across. In their excursion, they will examine numerous secrets, investigate new regions, and go over new intriguing Pokemon in their living space. Numerous players need to figure out New Pokemon Snap Illumina Spot.

New Pokemon Snap has been created very intricately where the players go around clicking pictures of new Pokemon doing certain tasks. Capturing Pokemon doing these tasks helps the players unlock more locations and new Pokemon to capture. The main Pokemon the players have to catch is Illumina Pokemon and these can be found at an Illumina Spot. These Pokemon have a special glow and tie-up with the main story. Check out all the 6 Illumina Pokemon along with their Illumina Spot below:

Meganium

Location: Florio

Milotic

Location: Belusylva

Steelix

Location: Durice

Volcarona

Location: Voluca

Wishiwashi

Location: Maricopia

Xerneas

Location: Aurus

How many Areas are there in Pokemon Snap?

Players will be visiting new areas in Pokemon Snap to spot new Illumina Pokemon. This Journey will span across 11 Pokemon Snap areas. In these areas there will be areas and times that can be accessed, other areas and times need to be unlocked by completing certain tasks in the game. Check out all the Pokemon Snap Areas and how to unlock them below:

Florio Nature Park

Park Day Time

Park Night Time – Needs to be unlocked by collecting 40,000 Expedition points in Park Day time.

Illumina Spot – Can be unlocked after playing through Park Night time

Founja Jungle

Jungle Day Time

Jungle Night Time – Needs to be unlocked by collecting 35,000 Expedition Points in Jungle Day time.

Blushing Beach

Beach Day Time

Beach Night Time – Needs to be unlocked by collecting 45,000 Expedition Points in Shiver Snowfields Night Time.

Sweltering Sands

Sands Day Time

Sands Night Time – Needs to be unlocked after collecting 30,000 Expedition Points in Sands Day time.

Maricopia Reef

Reef Day Time

Reef Night Time – Can be unlocked after completing the story.

Lental Seafloor

Undersea

Illumina Spot - Unlock Undersea Research Level 3 and take the alternative path at the beginning of the course.

Research Camp (Bonus)

Research Camp – Can be selected from the main menu after snapping two Illumina Pokemon.

Fireflow Volcano

Volcano

Illumina Spot - Unlock Volcano Research Level 2 and snap a picture of the Ancient Ruins near the end of that stage.

Elsewhere Forest

Forest

Illumina Spot – Can be unlocked after collecting 40,000 Expedition Points on Forest.

Shiver Snowfields

Snowfields Day Time

Snowfields Night Time – Can be unlocked after collecting 25,000 Expedition Points in Snowfields Day Time.

Outaway Cave

Cave

Illumina Spot - Unlock Cave Research Level 2, take the alternate path, and snap a picture of the Ancient Ruins.

Ruins of Remembrance

Ruins

Illumina Spot - Unlock the Illumina Orb for the region and then light up all of the Crystalbloom locations in Ruins in a single run.

IMAGE: NINTENDO.COM WEBSITE