New Pokemon Snap Jirachi: Where To Find Jirachi And How To Get All 4 Stars?

Jirachi can be found in the New Pokemon Snap by starting the Ruins course, as this is where it appears. All you have to do is finish the game's storyline; the request level needed for this request is level 3. So how to find Jirachi in New Pokemon Snap? Continue reading the article to find out about this request as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Legendary Jirachi

The request linked with finding Jirachi is known as Myth of the Ruins LenTalk Request and as mentioned above, this is unlocked after a player has completed the entire game story. After arriving at the ruins, you must wait until the main room of the ruins, where you must use an Illumina Orb to strike each golden Crystabloom. The first is near the first monument, right next to where Houndoom was drinking. The second one is right next to the second statue, and the third one is right after the third statue, between a break in the rocks.

The next one will enable you to use an Illumina Orb to make the Eldegoss fly away before orbing the Crystabloom.

For the fifth, you must first hit the Golurk with an Illumina Orb, then wait until it moves out of the way (just a little) before reaching the Crystabloom. The last Crystabloom is smack dab in the midst of the others. You'll notice a Jirachi sleeping atop the third statue as you walk through this space. Start pelting this Jirachi with Illumina Orbs as soon as you see it until it wakes up and starts flying around the space.

All of this will awaken Jirachi and cause the pillar of light to appear; now, just as with Celebi, you must begin using the Melody Player. When you approach the light pillar, Jirachi will fly down on your left-hand side, and if you continue to use the Melody Player, Jirachi will fly around the pillar and finally come to hover to your right. Continue playing the Melody Player and this will cause Jirachi to perform the move Wish. Start taking snaps as this will finish the request.

IMAGE: Nintendo