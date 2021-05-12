New Pokemon Snap: Learn About Flopping By The Water In This Guide

There is no doubt that the New Pokemon Snap is an extension of the already existing Pokemon Go game. New Pokemon Snap is making a big splash in and around the gaming community. Many players state that they particularly love the structure and overall interface of the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, the complete details of Flopping By The Water task and more.

The complete details of Flopping By The Water task in New Pokemon Snap

The 'Flopping by the Water' request in Pokemon Snap can be challenging if you don't know where to start. For this research task, you will need to have reached Research Level 3 of the Florio Nature Park stage during the day. Play through the stage again and reach the point where the Bidoof are working on the dam. At this point, the dam should be completed so keep your eyes out for a Pigeot. Once it makes its way to the left side of the road, start to throw fruit at it. This will annoy it and it will make its way to a tall tree. Now, look to the right to find a Magikarp in the water. Aim and shoot fruit over at the Magikarp. This will cause the Magikarp to sour in the air and in the moment, the Pigeot will appear and catch the Magikarp. It is the perfect opportunity to get a 4-star photo of both of these Pokemon. Make sure to capture this photo before it flies away. This will complete the 'Flopping by the Water' task. This also looks like the end of the road for that Magikarp. It's really neat to see Pokemon interact in these ways.

New Pokemon Snap update

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow.

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER