New Pokemon Snap: Learn About Legendary Pokemon Locations In This Guide

In New Pokemon Snap, a number of Legendary Pokemon is being hidden throughout the Lental region. If you want to capture the photographs of all of them, then you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the locations of Legendary Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap, details of Todd Snap and more.
There are a total of 10 legendary Pokémon for you to find and photograph in New Pokémon Snap. Some legendary Pokémon appear naturally throughout a specific course, while others can only appear by fulfilling a set of requirements. Either way, if you want to fully complete your Photodex, then you need to capture each one of these legendary Pokémon on camera at least once. Below, we will give you all the locations of the Legendary Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap.
By now, you will have a definite understanding that Todd Snap is the protagonist of New Pokemon Snap. As a Pokémon photographer, Todd prefers taking photos of Pokémon instead of catching them with Poké Balls. He does that as a hobby but is also often hired to. Although young, Todd seems to have gained enough reputation to catch Professor Oak's attention. He is not known to own any Pokémon, despite the number of species he has met, including Legendary and Mythical Pokémon as rare as Mew.