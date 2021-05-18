New Pokemon Snap: Learn About Legendary Pokemon Locations In This Guide

In New Pokemon Snap, a number of Legendary Pokemon is being hidden throughout the Lental region. If you want to capture the photographs of all of them, then you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the locations of Legendary Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap, details of Todd Snap and more.

Locations of Legendary Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap

There are a total of 10 legendary Pokémon for you to find and photograph in New Pokémon Snap. Some legendary Pokémon appear naturally throughout a specific course, while others can only appear by fulfilling a set of requirements. Either way, if you want to fully complete your Photodex, then you need to capture each one of these legendary Pokémon on camera at least once. Below, we will give you all the locations of the Legendary Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap.

Celebi, Post-game Forest course. Celebi will appear in the Forest course, on any Research Level, once you've completed the storyline for New Pokémon Snap. You can find Celebi in the ruins section of the Forest course, which is the default ending for this course; simply follow the set path in the second section of foggy woods to reach this area. Once you are here, you'll be able to see that Celebi flying around, having the time of its life, and can make it time travel by tossing Illumina Orbs at it.

Diancie, Post-game Cave Research Level 3.

Ho Oh, Post-game Volcano course.

Jirachi, Post-game Ruins course. Jirachi will appear in the Ruins course, no matter the Research Level, once you've completed New Pokémon Snap's storyline.

Lugia, Undersea Research Level 3.

Manaphy, Reef Evening Research Level 2.

Mew, Jungle Night Research Level 2 and Jungle Day Research Level 3.

Shaymin, Park Day Research Level 3, Park Night Research Level 2 and Florio Nature Park Illumina Spot Research Level 2.

Suicune, Snowfields Night Research Level 2.

Xerneas, Ruins of Remembrance Illumina Spot.

Details of Todd Snap in New Pokemon Snap

By now, you will have a definite understanding that Todd Snap is the protagonist of New Pokemon Snap. As a Pokémon photographer, Todd prefers taking photos of Pokémon instead of catching them with Poké Balls. He does that as a hobby but is also often hired to. Although young, Todd seems to have gained enough reputation to catch Professor Oak's attention. He is not known to own any Pokémon, despite the number of species he has met, including Legendary and Mythical Pokémon as rare as Mew.

New Pokemon Snap update

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER