New Pokemon Snap: Learn All About Lental Seafloor In This Guide

There is no doubt that the New Pokemon Snap is an extension of the already existing Pokemon Go game. New Pokemon Snap is making a big splash in and around the gaming community. Many players state that they particularly love the structure and overall interface of the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, the complete details of the Lental Seafloor and more.

The complete details of Lental Seafloor in New Seafloor

The deep ocean of New Pokemon Snap named Lental Seafloor is filled with mysterious water-type Pokémon that you would only find below the water. Lental Seafloor does not have separate day or night levels, but it does have an Illumina Spot. Lental Seafloor has a very large second route that opens up once you hit rank 2. A Clawitzer near the beginning of the level will blast the rocks away from an alcove, allowing you to go deeper into the water. Fire an Illumina Orb at it, and keep it lit up until it shoots at the rocks. Doing this will power it up, making it strong enough to break through to the new area. One thing you should note is that the Maricopia island has three different areas namely Blushing Beach, Maricopia Reef, and the Lental Seafloor. A few Pokémon have specific requirements to appear, like using Illumina Orbs or throwing Fluffruit. There are also Pokémon that will only show up when you level up the area’s rank, so if you’re not seeing some Pokémon, you may need to first rank up.

New Pokemon Snap update

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow.

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER