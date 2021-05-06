New Pokemon Snap Meganium Pal Task Guide: Here's How To Complete This Challenge

New Pokémon Snap has been released and the plates seem to love this sequel to the 1999 game. The makers have now added a set of challenges in the game and the players are curious to know how to solve them. So here is some valuable information about the new Pokemon Snap Meganium Pal research task. Read more about it

New Pokemon Snap Meganium Pal

If the players wish to complete the new Pokemon Snap Meganium Pal research task then they will need to have the fluffruit ready to go. This fruit needs to be ready on the research level two of the Florio Nature Park Illumina Spot. All you need to do is go ahead and complete the level until Meganium walks round the back of the blue and pink tree. This tree can be spotted along located in the middle of the field. To make this task almost next to impossible, makers have made Meganium cut across right in front of the tree instead. If this happens, the only choice you have left is to restart the game and begin the challenge again.

A small tip is to throw the fluffruit at the upper branches only when Meganium is walking behind the tree. Using this technique can be helpful and if you have successfully managed to do it, then a Hoothoot will fall out and Meganium will sit down. Then the players can easily get a photo of Hoothoot on the ground and Meganium just sitting there. This can help you finish the new Pokemon Snap Meganium Pal task easily. Apart from this, here is also a small video taken from Youtube that can help you solve all your doubts about the new Pokemon Snap.

More about New Pokemon Snap

The makers of the new Pokemon Snap have been working on making their game perfect by solving any issues faced by the players. They have recently released a new Pokemon snap update that has taken care of a number of different bugs and issues faced by the players. Seeing such a fast response from the makers shows their will to make their game flawless. Currently, if you have bought a physical copy of the new Pokemon Snap, then you will need to update the game. It is somewhere around 125 MB in size and can be downloaded from the console’s app store. If you have bought a digital copy of the game, then the update will be updated directly in the game.

IMAGE: NINTENDO AMERICA TWITTER